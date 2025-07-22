Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Sells 175,646 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH decreased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,049,227 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 175,646 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.09% of Micron Technology worth $91,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MU. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its position in Micron Technology by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 85,722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after purchasing an additional 13,985 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 734,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $61,817,000 after purchasing an additional 35,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $1,587,000. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MU. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $84.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 92,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total transaction of $11,625,142.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 201,326 shares in the company, valued at $25,264,399.74. This trade represents a 31.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total transaction of $1,876,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 148,167 shares in the company, valued at $18,538,655.04. This trade represents a 9.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 254,446 shares of company stock worth $31,154,717. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded down $3.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,820,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,283,345. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.08. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $61.54 and a one year high of $129.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.35.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.34. Micron Technology had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 7th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 8.29%.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

