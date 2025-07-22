Guidance Capital Inc. Has $975,000 Position in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB)

Guidance Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,851 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 188,680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,013,000 after purchasing an additional 39,957 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 24,624 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 7,760 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 121,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,993,000 after purchasing an additional 10,833 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,635,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 576,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,788,000 after purchasing an additional 21,422 shares during the period. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of LYB traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.23. 505,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,991,399. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a 1-year low of $51.11 and a 1-year high of $100.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.51 and a 200-day moving average of $66.08.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $1.37 dividend. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.53%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 169.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LYB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Fermium Researc upgraded LyondellBasell Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Bank Of America (Bofa) decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, June 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down previously from $80.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

