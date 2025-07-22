HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Has $1.34 Million Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lowered its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,683 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at $349,699,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac by 12,313.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,504,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,951 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Aflac by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,296,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $754,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,753 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Aflac by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,340,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,310,640,000 after purchasing an additional 653,275 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,250,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,154,000 after buying an additional 556,394 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on AFL. Barclays set a $98.00 price objective on Aflac and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on Aflac from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Aflac from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Aflac from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other Aflac news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total value of $290,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,149.60. This trade represents a 29.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $106,790.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 26,096 shares in the company, valued at $2,786,791.84. This trade represents a 3.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,750 shares of company stock valued at $4,304,295. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aflac Trading Down 0.7%

AFL opened at $101.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.33 and a 200 day moving average of $105.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $93.00 and a 12 month high of $115.50. The firm has a market cap of $54.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.81.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.01). Aflac had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

