Guidance Capital Inc. Acquires 906 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Guidance Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Guidance Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 235.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 60.7% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000.

Shares of DGRO stock traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $64.96. 238,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,850,176. The firm has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.03. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $54.09 and a 52 week high of $65.40.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

