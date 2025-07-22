Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Acquires 169 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 338.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 219 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 707.1% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 147.3% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $358.00 price objective (up from $340.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $293.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.07.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $316.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $86.37 billion, a PE ratio of 80.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.99. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.56 and a 52-week high of $330.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $308.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.83.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 29.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total transaction of $306,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 105,499 shares in the company, valued at $32,319,618.65. The trade was a 0.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Scannell sold 4,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,413,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 28,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,532,600. This trade represents a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,975 shares of company stock valued at $6,114,587. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.