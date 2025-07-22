Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Stake Increased by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 260,622 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,234 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.16% of Motorola Solutions worth $114,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $1,073,645,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 43,787.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,084,455 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $474,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,984 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 330.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 631,551 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,922,000 after acquiring an additional 484,727 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,187,217 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,933,360,000 after purchasing an additional 451,172 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 209.3% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 559,306 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $258,528,000 after acquiring an additional 378,462 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $490.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $527.00 to $511.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $510.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In related news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.68, for a total value of $449,243.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 804 shares in the company, valued at $336,618.72. This represents a 57.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:MSI traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $420.60. 65,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 828,157. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $416.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $430.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $385.17 and a one year high of $507.82.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 18.67% and a return on equity of 160.93%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.39%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

