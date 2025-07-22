Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $5.33 Million Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 73.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,539 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,001 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $5,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIX. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 49.1% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 257.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 54.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 105 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 352.6% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 106.9% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $512.00 to $581.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $465.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $572.60.

Insider Activity

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.00, for a total value of $211,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,156. This represents a 9.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.66, for a total transaction of $6,474,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 198,046 shares in the company, valued at $85,488,536.36. This represents a 7.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,800 shares of company stock worth $18,696,795. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

NYSE FIX traded down $6.39 on Tuesday, hitting $538.56. 89,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,100. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $272.93 and a 52 week high of $559.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $503.56 and a 200-day moving average of $431.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24 and a beta of 1.51.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The construction company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $1.09. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 36.35% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. Comfort Systems USA’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 10.80%.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Featured Articles

