Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) Shares Acquired by Hartford Funds Management Co LLC

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 19.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 191.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. South Plains Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 379.7% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atmos Energy

In other news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 15,000 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.98, for a total value of $2,264,700.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 172,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,063,979.36. This trade represents a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Atmos Energy and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Argus raised shares of Atmos Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.95.

Atmos Energy Trading Up 1.2%

NYSE ATO opened at $158.53 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Atmos Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $122.70 and a 12 month high of $167.45. The company has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 9.05%. Atmos Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Corporation will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.33%.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

