Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $2.96 Million Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 151.9% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 950.0% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on BABA. Loop Capital set a $176.00 price objective on Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen cut Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Arete downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.80.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

BABA opened at $120.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.76 and a 200-day moving average of $115.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $73.87 and a 1-year high of $148.43. The company has a market capitalization of $286.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.21.

Alibaba Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 12th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.75%.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

