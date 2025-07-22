Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.72 by $0.16, Zacks reports. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.91 earnings per share. Valmont Industries updated its FY 2025 guidance to 17.500-19.500 EPS.
Shares of VMI stock opened at $343.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $325.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $317.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Valmont Industries has a 12 month low of $250.07 and a 12 month high of $379.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.12.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.83%.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair raised Valmont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Valmont Industries from $345.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.
Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.
