American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR) Stock Holdings Decreased by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,716 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in American Healthcare REIT were worth $2,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 16.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Healthcare REIT alerts:

Insider Transactions at American Healthcare REIT

In other news, CIO Stefan K.L. Oh sold 3,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $139,346.00. Following the transaction, the executive directly owned 95,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,453,723.10. This represents a 3.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

American Healthcare REIT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AHR opened at $37.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of -140.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.76 and its 200-day moving average is $31.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.79 and a 52 week high of $38.24.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $540.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.32 million. American Healthcare REIT had a negative net margin of 1.96% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

American Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. American Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -370.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Monday, June 30th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AHR

American Healthcare REIT Profile

(Free Report)

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.