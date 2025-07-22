Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases 27,984 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 258.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,984 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $5,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 113.4% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter valued at $1,095,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 4,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter valued at $35,106,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAH shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $157.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, June 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.07.

Cardinal Health Stock Down 0.1%

CAH traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $158.40. 306,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,227,526. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.50. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.85 and a 52-week high of $168.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.68.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.20. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 68.84% and a net margin of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $54.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a $0.5107 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.83%.

About Cardinal Health

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.