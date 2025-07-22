Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr. Sells Off Shares of Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC)

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently sold shares of Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC). In a filing disclosed on June 23rd, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Elastic stock on May 23rd. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT #2” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) on 6/25/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 6/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL) on 6/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 6/23/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Chubb (NYSE:CB) on 6/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) on 6/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN) on 6/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) on 6/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) on 6/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 6/11/2025.

Elastic Stock Performance

Shares of Elastic stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.41. 97,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,543,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.93. Elastic N.V. has a 52-week low of $69.00 and a 52-week high of $118.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.10 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elastic

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. Elastic had a negative net margin of 7.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $388.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Elastic N.V. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 5,437.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,288,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,872,000 after buying an additional 2,246,808 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Elastic by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 4,561,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,842 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 6,651.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,403,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,065 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at $102,485,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 1,450.8% during the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 880,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,448,000 after purchasing an additional 823,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Shay Banon sold 5,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total value of $444,718.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 4,560,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,334,890.81. This represents a 0.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ken Exner sold 6,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total transaction of $601,243.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 230,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,032,233.54. This trade represents a 2.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,913 shares of company stock valued at $4,416,324. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ESTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Elastic from $136.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Elastic from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Elastic from $115.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Elastic from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.72.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

