iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Sold by Financial Sense Advisors Inc.

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,048 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter worth $25,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Kentucky Trust Co lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.18. 28,658,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,553,022. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.23 and its 200 day moving average is $30.21. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $24.25 and a one year high of $35.62.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

