PFG Advisors Has $9.67 Million Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

PFG Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 50.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 194,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,130 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $9,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,238.3% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2%

VTEB stock opened at $48.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.83 and a 200-day moving average of $49.35. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.02 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.