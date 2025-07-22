Wesleyan Assurance Society Decreases Holdings in Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV)

Wesleyan Assurance Society trimmed its holdings in Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Wesleyan Assurance Society’s holdings in Solventum were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Solventum by 3.8% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Solventum by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Solventum by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Solventum by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Solventum by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 18,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter.

Solventum Price Performance

NYSE SOLV traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $72.76. 73,764 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,074,364. The company has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Solventum Corporation has a 1 year low of $53.03 and a 1 year high of $85.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Solventum ( NYSE:SOLV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.15. Solventum had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. Solventum’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Solventum Corporation will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SOLV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised Solventum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Solventum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler raised Solventum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Solventum in a report on Friday, June 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.38.

About Solventum

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

