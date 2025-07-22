Wesleyan Assurance Society Purchases 9,000 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Wesleyan Assurance Society lifted its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,500 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Wesleyan Assurance Society’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $5,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,156,791 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,778,553,000 after acquiring an additional 605,796 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,702,586 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $978,650,000 after buying an additional 30,929 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,430,409 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $648,169,000 after buying an additional 270,991 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,257,281 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $476,540,000 after buying an additional 360,563 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,228,721 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $472,362,000 after buying an additional 120,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 2.7%

Electronic Arts stock traded up $4.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 914,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,803,629. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.21 and a 52-week high of $168.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.13, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.73.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 28th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 17.92%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. HSBC upgraded Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wedbush upgraded Electronic Arts to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.71.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In related news, insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $398,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 60,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,664,424. This trade represents a 3.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 6,563 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.18, for a total value of $992,194.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 70,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,591,519.62. This represents a 8.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,729 shares of company stock valued at $4,822,884. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

