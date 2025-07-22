Wesleyan Assurance Society Cuts Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Wesleyan Assurance Society cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 175,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 52,500 shares during the period. Wesleyan Assurance Society’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 18.6% in the first quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Choreo LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 3.8% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 175,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,455,000 after acquiring an additional 6,471 shares in the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 49.5% in the first quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 33,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 11,081 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 16.1% in the first quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 34,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 42,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 4,138 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Pfizer from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered their price target on Pfizer from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.55.

Pfizer Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.68. 7,783,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,799,381. The stock has a market cap of $140.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.92 and a 12-month high of $31.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The firm had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.64%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

