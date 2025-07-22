Wesleyan Assurance Society Decreases Stock Holdings in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR)

Wesleyan Assurance Society trimmed its position in shares of Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) by 35.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 250,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 135,000 shares during the period. Wesleyan Assurance Society’s holdings in Sabre were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 831.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,859,649 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,388,000 after acquiring an additional 5,230,239 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Sabre by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,589,185 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,751,000 after buying an additional 333,690 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Sabre by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,721,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,583,000 after buying an additional 755,600 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Sabre by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,615,942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,198,000 after buying an additional 1,007,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Sabre by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,532,153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,892,000 after buying an additional 922,693 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sabre alerts:

Sabre Stock Up 3.1%

Shares of NASDAQ SABR traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.19. 638,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,728,617. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.43. Sabre Corporation has a twelve month low of $1.93 and a twelve month high of $4.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sabre ( NASDAQ:SABR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $776.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.65 million. Sabre’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sabre Corporation will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SABR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sabre from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Sabre in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.28.

View Our Latest Research Report on SABR

About Sabre

(Free Report)

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.