Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Reduces Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lowered its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,443,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 97,725 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.22% of Welltower worth $221,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Welltower by 148.3% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 193.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 6,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth $698,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 248,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,303,000 after purchasing an additional 32,184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Andrew Gundlach purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $151.46 per share, for a total transaction of $3,029,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,029,200. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Welltower Stock Up 0.5%
Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. Welltower had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.
Welltower Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.02%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Welltower in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.18.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WELL
Welltower Company Profile
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Welltower
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Reasons Palo Alto Networks Is Becoming a Wall Street Favorite
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Vertical Aerospace Stock Trades at Discount After VX4 Milestone
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Analysts Are Backing Qualcomm: Is a Breakout Coming?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.