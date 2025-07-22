Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Stock Unloaded Rep. April McClain Delaney

Representative April McClain Delaney (D-Maryland) recently sold shares of Bio-Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH). In a filing disclosed on July 02nd, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Bio-Techne stock on May 26th.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of STERIS (NYSE:STE) on 6/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) on 6/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) on 6/20/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) on 6/6/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Markel Group (NYSE:MKL) on 6/6/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) on 5/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Toro (NYSE:TTC) on 5/28/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dayforce (NYSE:DAY) on 5/27/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Markel Group (NYSE:MKL) on 5/27/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) on 5/27/2025.

Bio-Techne Price Performance

Shares of TECH stock traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,207. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.52 and a 200-day moving average of $58.13. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.39. Bio-Techne Corp has a twelve month low of $46.01 and a twelve month high of $83.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $316.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.92 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Corp will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Bio-Techne declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biotechnology company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bio-Techne

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TECH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.58.

About Representative McClain Delaney

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor’s degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

