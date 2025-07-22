Choreo LLC Has $79.78 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Choreo LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,583 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.2% of Choreo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $79,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 281,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,871,000 after buying an additional 6,027 shares during the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 76,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares during the period. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 50,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 9,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $1.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $576.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,109,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,614,062. The firm has a market capitalization of $692.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $442.80 and a 12 month high of $580.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $554.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $536.22.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

