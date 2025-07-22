Crystal Rock Capital Management Makes New $1.45 Million Investment in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Crystal Rock Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,925 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,000. Intuitive Surgical accounts for about 1.0% of Crystal Rock Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,756,727 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,039,200,000 after purchasing an additional 243,802 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $2,401,493,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,148,180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,165,184,000 after acquiring an additional 295,025 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,619,293 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,889,126,000 after acquiring an additional 494,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,381,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,764,904,000 after acquiring an additional 687,906 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $516.24. 272,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,954,068. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $425.00 and a 1-year high of $616.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $535.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $536.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.03 billion, a PE ratio of 75.69, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.41% and a return on equity of 14.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective (up from $590.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $515.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $684.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $470.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $592.86.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 216 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.11, for a total transaction of $121,631.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,740.77. The trade was a 19.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.91, for a total transaction of $96,991.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,695,113.84. This trade represents a 3.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,998 shares of company stock worth $2,611,577 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

