Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO) Shares Sold by Kennondale Capital Management LLC

Kennondale Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,003 shares during the period. Perdoceo Education makes up about 2.5% of Kennondale Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Kennondale Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $2,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education in the first quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 223.6% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Perdoceo Education during the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perdoceo Education Price Performance

Shares of Perdoceo Education stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $28.92. 57,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,502. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.67 and its 200-day moving average is $28.34. Perdoceo Education Corporation has a one year low of $20.55 and a one year high of $34.60.

Perdoceo Education Dividend Announcement

Perdoceo Education ( NASDAQ:PRDO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $213.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.97 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education Corporation will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 1st were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Perdoceo Education’s payout ratio is 23.01%.

Insider Transactions at Perdoceo Education

In related news, SVP David C. Czeszewski sold 30,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total transaction of $978,040.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 92,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,916,804.14. This represents a 25.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Dean Hansen sold 5,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total transaction of $189,170.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 44,171 shares in the company, valued at $1,394,036.76. The trade was a 11.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 144,565 shares of company stock valued at $4,550,566. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PRDO shares. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Perdoceo Education from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Perdoceo Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th.

Perdoceo Education Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

