Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,023,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,090 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 5.7% of Choreo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $374,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000.

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $3.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $446.59. The company had a trading volume of 236,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,433. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $424.95 and a 200 day moving average of $403.29. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $316.14 and a 1-year high of $451.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

