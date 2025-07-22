Garner Asset Management Corp Buys New Position in Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY)

Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 25,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC now owns 41,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 18,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 16,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on NLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $20.15 to $20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Jones Trading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.90.

Annaly Capital Management Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.11. The stock had a trading volume of 873,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,920,004. The company has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.72. Annaly Capital Management Inc has a 52 week low of $16.60 and a 52 week high of $22.11.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $186.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.04 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management Inc will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.92%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is presently 314.61%.

About Annaly Capital Management

(Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Featured Articles

