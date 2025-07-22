10,100 Shares in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Bought by Financial Sense Advisors Inc.

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $295,000.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Stock Up 0.6%

SDS stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.29. The company had a trading volume of 626,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,885,395. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a 1 year low of $16.04 and a 1 year high of $28.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.52.

About ProShares UltraShort S&P500

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

