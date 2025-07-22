Ignite Planners LLC Invests $1.75 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,787,000 after purchasing an additional 73,839 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA RWL opened at $103.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.35. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 12-month low of $86.97 and a 12-month high of $105.71.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Profile

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

