Garner Asset Management Corp Has $3.36 Million Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Garner Asset Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. CME Group makes up 1.5% of Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in CME Group were worth $3,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CME. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in CME Group by 122.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 612.5% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $283.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $269.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on CME Group from $283.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on CME Group from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.80.

Shares of CME Group stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $275.50. The stock had a trading volume of 434,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,176,834. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $99.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.04. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $193.25 and a 1 year high of $290.79.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.19. CME Group had a net margin of 57.71% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.30%.

In related news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.35, for a total transaction of $132,675.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,215. This represents a 9.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel G. Kaye sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.42, for a total transaction of $141,210.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,916.56. This trade represents a 12.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,400 shares of company stock worth $3,680,610 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

