Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 147,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,617 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $13,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 30,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 11,469 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 267.6% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 5,532 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,649,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,934,000 after acquiring an additional 118,319 shares during the last quarter. Clune & Associates LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,233,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 75,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,752,000 after acquiring an additional 16,028 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Stock Up 1.0%

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.87 on Tuesday, reaching $91.18. The company had a trading volume of 370,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,644,528. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.36. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $76.92 and a 12 month high of $99.58.

Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

