Garner Asset Management Corp Sells 677 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM)

Garner Asset Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,639 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines makes up about 1.3% of Garner Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 413.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,984,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,634,577,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650,534 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $1,236,176,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 29,564.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,399,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,940,520,000 after buying an additional 4,384,958 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in International Business Machines by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,845,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,384,275,000 after buying an additional 1,704,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $302,564,000. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. KGI Securities set a $242.00 price target on International Business Machines and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Saturday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.19.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of IBM stock traded down $1.51 on Tuesday, reaching $283.20. 444,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,212,757. The company has a market cap of $263.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.72, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $276.39 and a 200-day moving average of $254.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.97. International Business Machines Corporation has a one year low of $181.81 and a one year high of $296.16.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.41 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. Analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $1.68 dividend. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.66%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

