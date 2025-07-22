Choreo LLC Has $37.38 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Choreo LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 218,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,900 shares during the period. Choreo LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $37,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 107,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,076 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wealth Partners grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 544,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,082,000 after acquiring an additional 17,241 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Wealth Management now owns 22,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 7,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gries Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 145,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,780,000 after purchasing an additional 15,486 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of QUAL stock traded up $7.96 on Tuesday, reaching $184.60. 1,138,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,262,250. The company has a market cap of $53.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $179.86 and a 200-day moving average of $176.36. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $148.34 and a one year high of $187.26.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

