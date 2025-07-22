Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is PFG Advisors’ 3rd Largest Position

PFG Advisors lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,009 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 2.1% of PFG Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $38,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,945,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 169,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,470,000 after purchasing an additional 15,591 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 29,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,087,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 408,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Finally, Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,778,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $450.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $424.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $403.29. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $316.14 and a 52 week high of $451.83.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

