Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases Shares of 180,850 Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 180,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,442,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Celsius as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,813,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,517,000 after acquiring an additional 345,837 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,292,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,020 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 6,877,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591,345 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,055,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter worth $85,068,000. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CELH shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Celsius from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Celsius in a report on Thursday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Celsius from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Celsius from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.47.

In other news, CEO John Fieldly sold 130,803 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $5,886,135.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,038,577 shares in the company, valued at $46,735,965. This trade represents a 11.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total transaction of $14,181,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 18,017,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,699,987.90. The trade was a 1.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 562,974 shares of company stock valued at $25,758,418. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Celsius stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.78. 562,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,049,348. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.01 and its 200 day moving average is $34.37. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.45. Celsius Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.10 and a 1 year high of $48.75.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Celsius had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 42.12%. The business had revenue of $329.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Celsius’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

