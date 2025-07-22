Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires 114,947 Shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 272.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,115 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,947 shares during the quarter. Trade Desk accounts for approximately 0.6% of Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $8,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Choreo LLC grew its stake in Trade Desk by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 21,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 254.3% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 343,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,819,000 after acquiring an additional 246,844 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 2.2% in the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 8,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC increased its stake in Trade Desk by 4.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 20,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Trade Desk by 42.1% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 42,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 12,495 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TTD. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Citizens Jmp reduced their target price on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.48.

Trade Desk Price Performance

TTD traded up $1.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,969,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,136,833. The Trade Desk has a twelve month low of $42.96 and a twelve month high of $141.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.62. The stock has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a PE ratio of 99.38, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.36.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $616.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.62 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In related news, Director David B. Wells sold 28,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total transaction of $2,287,603.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 66,985 shares in the company, valued at $5,350,761.80. This represents a 29.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 26,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $2,135,520.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 17,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,361,950.54. This represents a 61.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Trade Desk

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.