Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 329.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 237,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 182,113 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $6,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EQNR. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 725.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 254.5% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the first quarter worth $53,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 34.1% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.44 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Equinor ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.70 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Equinor ASA from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.71.

Shares of NYSE EQNR traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.65. 823,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,773,107. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $21.41 and a one year high of $28.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.21 and its 200 day moving average is $24.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.58.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.17). Equinor ASA had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $27.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.16 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

