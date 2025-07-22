Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $5.78 Million in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 66,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,775,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sachetta LLC increased its stake in American International Group by 194.5% during the 1st quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 150.2% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 159.6% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIG stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.13. The company had a trading volume of 738,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,347,729. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $69.00 and a one year high of $88.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.73 and a 200-day moving average of $80.65. The stock has a market cap of $46.76 billion, a PE ratio of -30.47, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.63.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.13. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 7.05%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. American International Group’s payout ratio is -67.67%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AIG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of American International Group to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price target (up from $83.00) on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.12.

In other news, EVP Christopher Flatt sold 46,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total value of $3,845,113.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,781,764. This trade represents a 68.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

