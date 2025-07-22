Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 263,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,213,000. Marvell Technology accounts for approximately 1.1% of Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,138,354,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $802,410,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 232.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,360,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,033,859,000 after purchasing an additional 6,543,132 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,442,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,374,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,157,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,784,649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Panteha Dixon sold 1,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $87,885.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 29,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,682. This represents a 4.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total value of $102,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 121,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,314,764.96. This trade represents a 1.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,394 shares of company stock worth $1,873,126. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology stock traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,796,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,874,250. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.11 and its 200-day moving average is $78.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.09 and a 12-month high of $127.48. The company has a market capitalization of $62.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.81.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 7.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -42.11%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MRVL shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Melius Research lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.47.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

