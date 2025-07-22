Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys New Shares in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 93,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,073,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,344,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $362,897,000 after buying an additional 364,263 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,991,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $370,819,000 after purchasing an additional 505,543 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,556,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $188,632,000 after buying an additional 63,241 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,885,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,004,000 after buying an additional 507,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 320.7% in the 4th quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 1,754,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,076,000 after buying an additional 1,337,727 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNX traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,406,581. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.89 and its 200-day moving average is $46.85. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.69 and a 52-week high of $61.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.99, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.60%.

Several brokerages recently commented on KNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.06.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

