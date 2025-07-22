Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $3.85 Million Stake in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd trimmed its holdings in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 35.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,973 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TAGStone Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 19,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Hayek Kallen Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 12,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 16,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 20,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in Bank of America by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc now owns 14,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Cowen began coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Bank of America from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Bank of America from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bank of America from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.03.

Bank of America stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.94. 6,660,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,340,461. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.53 and its 200 day moving average is $43.64. Bank of America Corporation has a 52 week low of $33.07 and a 52 week high of $49.31. The company has a market capitalization of $361.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of ($22,273.00) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.41%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

