Maytree Asset Management Ltd Invests $383,000 in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Maytree Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000. C3.ai makes up 0.7% of Maytree Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in C3.ai by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,935,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,385,000 after acquiring an additional 446,529 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of C3.ai by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,529,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,128,000 after acquiring an additional 313,066 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in C3.ai in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,306,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,455,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in C3.ai by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,055,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,326,000 after acquiring an additional 235,364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

AI stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.21. 1,466,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,368,578. C3.ai, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.03 and a 1-year high of $45.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 1.99.

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $108.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.85 million. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 74.21% and a negative return on equity of 33.51%. C3.ai’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Hitesh Lath sold 17,689 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $441,517.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 166,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,148,801.28. The trade was a 9.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John E. Hyten sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $237,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 63,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,518,622.50. The trade was a 13.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,400,434 shares of company stock valued at $34,532,605 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 33.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AI. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Westpark Capital upgraded shares of C3.ai to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on C3.ai from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on C3.ai from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C3.ai presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.14.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

