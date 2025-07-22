M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) Stake Lowered by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd trimmed its holdings in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 48.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,195 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $3,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. FMR LLC boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,110,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,652,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,014 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,370,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,768,000 after purchasing an additional 40,948 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $317,690,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,683,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,483,000 after purchasing an additional 215,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,605,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,892,000 after acquiring an additional 33,017 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert E. Sadler, Jr. sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.52, for a total transaction of $1,229,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 23,070 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,806.40. This represents a 22.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on M&T Bank from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.88.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of MTB stock traded up $1.51 on Tuesday, reaching $196.80. The stock had a trading volume of 147,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,822. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $188.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.63. M&T Bank Corporation has a 12 month low of $150.75 and a 12 month high of $225.70.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.24. M&T Bank had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.73 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that M&T Bank Corporation will post 16.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management, and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Institutional Services and Wealth Management, and All Other.

