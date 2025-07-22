Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys 50,409 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 369.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,409 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $3,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JEF. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 8,229 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,582,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,035,000 after buying an additional 232,237 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,467,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $262,000. 60.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE JEF traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.51. The company had a trading volume of 105,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.28 and a 1-year high of $82.68. The company has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.09 and a 200-day moving average of $58.06.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.04). Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JEF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

