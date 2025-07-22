Amigo (LON:AMGO) Shares Up 12.7% – What’s Next?

Shares of Amigo Holdings PLC (LON:AMGO – Get Free Report) rose 12.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.31 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.31 ($0.00). Approximately 155,683 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,613,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.28 ($0.00).

Amigo Trading Up 12.7%

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.35. The stock has a market cap of £1.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.92.

About Amigo

Amigo Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides loans to individuals in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company also engages in trading and financing activities. Amigo Holdings PLC was founded in 2005 and is based in Bournemouth, the United Kingdom.

