Mothercare (LON:MTC) Trading Down 10.9% – Should You Sell?

Mothercare plc (LON:MTC – Get Free Report) traded down 10.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.61 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.90 ($0.04). 124,269 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 88,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.25 ($0.04).

Mothercare Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £14.87 million, a P/E ratio of 223.00, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,691.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2.96.

About Mothercare

Mothercare plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist franchisor of products for parents and young children under the Mothercare brand. The company provides clothing, footwear, home and travel products, and toys. It operates through Mothercare stores, as well as online stores under the Mothercare brand.

