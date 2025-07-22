Sunrise Resources (LON:SRES) Shares Up 17.6% – What’s Next?

Sunrise Resources plc (LON:SRES – Get Free Report) shares rose 17.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). Approximately 34,868,785 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 191% from the average daily volume of 11,996,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).

The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.02.

Sunrise Resources plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in the United States and Western Australia. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, lead, zinc, precious metal, base metal, and industrial mineral projects. It mines at CS Pozzolan-Perlite project located in Nevada, the United States, as well as holds leases/option agreement in the Jackson Wash project located in Nevada, the United States.

