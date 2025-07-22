5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Shares of 5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.55 and last traded at $8.55, with a volume of 5210 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.14.

5N Plus Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $761.55 million, a P/E ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.49 and a 200 day moving average of $5.28.

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. 5N Plus had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $88.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.56 million.

About 5N Plus

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Materials. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.

