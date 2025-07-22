B90 (LON:B90) Stock Price Up 10.7% – Still a Buy?

B90 Holdings PLC (LON:B90 – Get Free Report) shares rose 10.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.50 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.16 ($0.04). Approximately 517,409 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 274,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.85 ($0.04).

B90 Trading Up 22.8%

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2.74. The firm has a market cap of £20.74 million, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 0.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Andrew Ross McIver acquired 555,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £16,666.65 ($22,467.85). 69.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

B90 Company Profile

B90 Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of online sportsbook and casino products through Bet90.com and spinbookie.com in the British Virgin Islands and Malta. It also engages in generating marketing leads and marketing contracts for the activities of partners in sports betting and casinos games under Oddsen.nu and Tippen4you.com.

