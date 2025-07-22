WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$289.94 and last traded at C$284.35, with a volume of 99604 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$288.96.

WSP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on WSP Global from C$305.00 to C$317.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$305.00 to C$317.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$300.00 to C$305.00 in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$298.00 to C$307.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$287.23.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$276.58 and its 200-day moving average price is C$257.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$36.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. WSP Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.66%.

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Naysmith sold 6,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$281.34, for a total transaction of C$1,889,184.67. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

WSP Global Inc provides engineering and design services to clients in the Transportation & Infrastructure, Property and Buildings, Environment, Power and Energy, Resources, and Industry sectors. It also offers strategic advisory services. The firm operates through four reportable segments namely, Canada, Americas ( US and Latin America), EMEIA (Europe, Middle East, India and Africa), and APAC (Asia Pacific, comprising Australia, New Zealand and Asia).

