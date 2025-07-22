Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDV) Shares Bought by Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.

Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,120,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,837 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF comprises about 14.4% of Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.09% of Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF worth $31,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDV. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $14,180,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF by 48.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 416,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,731,000 after acquiring an additional 136,479 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 414,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,014,000 after acquiring an additional 202,264 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its position in Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 276,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,799,000 after purchasing an additional 33,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 141,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after buying an additional 4,845 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDV opened at $28.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.06 million, a P/E ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.96. Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $24.39 and a 12-month high of $29.20.

The Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF (FDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund seeks income and long-term capital appreciation through an actively managed portfolio of high dividend-paying US stocks with the potential for dividend growth.

